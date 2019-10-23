Govt planning to sell CONCOR: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 23 2019, 08:54am ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 11:47am ist
Congress leader president Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government was planning to sell the profitable public sector unit Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

The allegation was made after Gandhi met members of the CONCOR Union, who shared their concerns with him and also gave him a petition in support of their cause.

Later, Gandhi posted the Union's petition on Twitter and shared some pictures with its members.

"Highly profitable and strategic, the Container Corporation (CONCOR) is a PSU jewel that some of the PM's greedy crony capitalist friends are hungry for and the Government plans to sell.

"I met members of the CONCOR union today. Please share their attached petition and support their cause," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has also alleged that the government is planning to sell a "jewel" public sector undertaking Container Corporation to some "crony friends" of the BJP government.

