Govt 'selling the country': Cong on BPCL announcement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2019, 14:28pm ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2019, 15:13pm ist
"They did not create anything but will sell everything. This is called selling the country," tweeted Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. Photo/PTI

Criticizing the government over its decision on disinvestment of BPCL and other companies, the Congress on Thursday accused it of "selling the country".

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a strategic divestment of the government's 53.29 percent stake in the BPCL, along with the transfer of certain management control. This is excluding BPCL's equity shareholding of 61 percent stake in Numaligarh Refinery.

"They did not create anything but will sell everything. This is called selling the country. If there is Modi, it is possible," tweeted Randeep Surjewala in Hindi. 

