Govt should double healthcare expense in budget: Cong

Press Trust of India
  • Jul 02 2019, 10:40am ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2019, 10:51am ist

The Congress on Monday claimed that India's healthcare deficit is "glaring" and said it expects the government to double the healthcare expenditure in the budget.

Citing a media report, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there is a shortfall of 82 per cent in specialists like surgeons, physicians etc, 40 per cent of lab technicians, and 12-16 per cent of nurses at primary health care level.

"Our healthcare deficit is glaring!" Surjewala said.

"To overcome this, We expect GOI to double healthcare expenditure in the budget," he said.

