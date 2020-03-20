'Govt should give final date for Finance Bill passage'

Govt should give final date for Finance Bill passage: RSP MP

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:36 ist
Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo)

An opposition member in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded the government give a final date for discussion and passage of the Finance Bill.

Raising the issue, N K Premachandran (RSP) said all demands for grants have been passed, but the Finance Bill has not yet been taken up.

He said it is an important bill for the country and "it is quite unfortunate that it is being postponed without due notice".

"Please give a final date. We are seeking a confirmation date for passing this bill," he added.

Saugata Roy (TMC) said he supports the member on this issue.

Lok Sabha
N K Premachandran
Finance bill
What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

