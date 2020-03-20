Govt should give final date for Finance Bill passage: RSP MP

An opposition member in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded the government give a final date for discussion and passage of the Finance Bill.

Raising the issue, N K Premachandran (RSP) said all demands for grants have been passed, but the Finance Bill has not yet been taken up.

He said it is an important bill for the country and "it is quite unfortunate that it is being postponed without due notice".

"Please give a final date. We are seeking a confirmation date for passing this bill," he added.

Saugata Roy (TMC) said he supports the member on this issue.