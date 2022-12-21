PM's 56-inch chest turns 0.56-inch before China: RS MP

Govt shows '56-inch chest' to farmers but it becomes '0.56 inch before China': Sanjay Singh

Since the Winter Session started on December 7, Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 15:41 ist
AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the government for not discussing in Parliament the border tension with China, saying the ruling dispensation shows its "56-inch chest" to farmers but it becomes "0.56 inch before China".

The AAP and several other opposition parties including the Congress, Janata Dal(United) staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the border tension and the latest Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The government is answerable to the people of this country and to parliament on the issue of tensions at the LAC (Line of Actual Control). This government boasts of its 56-inch chest in front of protesting farmers but it becomes 0.56 inch before China," Singh told reporters.

"Import from China is increasing. Why the government is doing so? Our soldiers sacrificed their lives for safeguarding borders. Then why the government is promoting trade with China?" he asked.

Since the Winter Session started on December 7, Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and Chinese transgressions.

Before the start of the proceedings of the Parliament on Wednesday, 12 Opposition parties including the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding a discussion on India-China border tensions.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Sanjay Singh
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
BJP

What's Brewing

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022

Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

 