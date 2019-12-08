Govt to set up Chairs after 9 eminent women in varsity

The Union government has proposed to set up Chairs in universities after Kashmiri mystic of the Shivaism school of philosophy Lalleshwari, legendary 12th century mathematician Lilavati, Queen of Maratha Malwa Region Devi Ahilya Bai Holker, noted Carnatic singer M S Subbulakshami and seven other eminent women.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry under Smriti Irani has also proposed setting up a Chair in universities in the name of pioneering Indian biochemist late Kamala Sohonie, who became the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline and also paved the way for women to study at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The ministry has also proposed setting up a Chair in the came India's first woman physician late Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi.

Other eminent women who names have been proposed are the late Mahadevi Verma, a freedom fighter, Hindi poet, academician and Padma Bhushan, and Amrita Devi Beniwal who had sacrificed her life along with her three daughters to save green trees being felled by the Maharaja of Jodhpur in Marwar, Rajasthan in 1730.

The ministry has also proposed to set up Chairs in the names of social activist and eminent writer late Hansa Mehta, daughter of the Dewan of Baroda State Manubhai Mehta, and Naga spiritual and political leader late Rani Gaidinliu, who had led a revolt against British rule in India.

The university grants commission has invited the universities to send proposals for establishing the Chairs.

While the Chairs in the name of Lalleshwari, popularly known as 'Lal Ded', who had created Vatsun style of mystic poetry, will be set up to conduct research and other academic activities in the field of Poetry and Mysticism; Chairs in the names of Lilavati will be set up in the subject of Mathematics, Holkar for Administration, and Subbulakshami for Music and performing Arts.

Chairs in the subject of Forest and Wildlife Conservation will be set up after Beniwal, Medicine and Health after Joshi, Educational Reforms after Mehta, Literature after Mahadevi Verma, Science in the name of Sohonie and Freedom Fighters from North east in the name of Gaidinliu.

The WCD ministry will provide 100% funding for the establishment of the 10 Chairs.