Govt to to boost animal husbandry: Giriraj Singh

The government will focus on bringing technology and investments in animal husbandry to boost growth in this "neglected sector" and raise farmers' income, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said.

Expressing concern over stray cattle, Singh, who is minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, said the government is exploring ways to deal with this issue and hoped to introduce some mechanism or model within the next six months.

"Animal husbandry has remained a neglected sector. The sector was not given due importance after the country's independence. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carved out a separate ministry, so we will take steps to make this sector vibrant and attract investments to boost productivity and growth," he told reporters here.

Through the introduction of new technology in this sector, Singh said productivity could be increased substantially, making it attractive for private investment.

"We will link the husbandry sector to market to encourage employment generation," he added.

The minister said the government is introducing sex-sorted semen technology to ensure that more female calves are born. "We are targeting 30 lakh doses annually in the beginning."

He said this technology will be developed indigenously to bring down the cost.

Other technologies such as IVF (in vitro fertilisation) will also be used to boost productivity.

The minister said the government would also focus on conserving indigenous breed of cattle. He said the tagging process has been completed on 2.8 crore cattle.

To deal with the issue of stray cattle, Singh said, "I am trying to create some model in next 4-6 months."

The model will be based on technology and linked to agriculture, he said but did not give further detail.

The minister said a pilot project has started in the Anand district of Gujarat to promote zero-budget farming and based on the success, it would be replicated in the entire state and then across the country.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan stressed the need for public-private partnerships (PPP) to boost investment and growth in this sector.