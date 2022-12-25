Cong says IB questioning people who spoke with Rahul

Govt using IB to question people who interacted with Rahul: Congress

AICC Secretary (Communications) Vaibhav Walia said he has filed a complaint with Sohna police station on December 23

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2022, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 20:23 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Narendra Modi government is using Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel to question activists and others who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and demanding copies of memorandum given to him.

Separately, the party also said that it has submitted a complaint with Sohna Police Station in Haryana after "unauthorised" people, who it believes are state intelligence personnel, entered containers where yatris are staying.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the Intelligence Bureau has been "interrogating" a number of people who have interacted with Rahul during the yatra, as the G2 -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah -- are "rattled". 

Also Read | BJP uses communal hatred to divert attention from real issues, says Rahul

"The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him. There’s nothing secretive about the yatra but clearly G2 is rattled," Ramesh said. 

Separately, AICC Secretary (Communications) Vaibhav Walia said he has filed a complaint with Sohna police station on December 23 after "some unauthorised people entered one of our containers and were caught (while) coming out of it". He said tweeting a copy of the complaint, "informally, I gather they were state intelligence people."

In the complaint, Walia said that one of the yatris could not join the yatra on December 23 and was staying in his container in the campsite when he heard some noise outside. Somebody was trying to open his container and he also heard noise near another container. 

Walia said when this yatri came out, he saw one person standing outside a nearby container while a second person was climbing down the stairs and another coming out hiding something behind.

While the first person hurriedly left, the other two people did not reveal their identity or give any proper response to the queries who they were. One of them told the yatri they came to check the arrangements and then said they came to use the washroom.

The yatri then caught hold of the persons but they refused to answer. Walia said then the yatri sought the help of police and CRPF personnel in the camp, and the two persons tried to flee but were caught.

In the complaint, Walia said the two persons were taken away by the Station House Officer. He said the people who were caught from the campsite were not assigned any duty by the organisers.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress 
BJP
India News
India Politics

