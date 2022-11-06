Govt vs Guv: CPI(M) plans Oppn march against BJP 'agenda' in Kerala

Amid mounting tension between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the CPI(M) is planning to rope in other parties for a major demonstration near the Raj Bhavan on November 15.

The party’s bid to launch a joint protest against the BJP for using Governors against non-BJP governments has received support from the DMK in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Its Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva will participate in the Raj Bhavan march being organised by the ruling LDF in Kerala.

The Stalin government in Tamil Nadu is also locked in a feud with Governor R N Ravi, with the party deciding to send a memo to President Droupadi Murmu demanding his recall.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is scheduled to inaugurate the demonstration, recently spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as part of attempts to forge Opposition unity. The Left Front expects to mobilise one lakh workers for the joint march against “attempts to implement BJP-RSS agenda”.

However, Congress, the main Opposition in Kerala, may not take part in the protest. Some Congress leaders in the state had backed issues raised by Governor Khan, like nepotism in university appointments. Congress national leadership is learnt to have asked state leaders to be cautious while taking positions on issues being raised by the Governor.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)’s Kerala leadership will explore legal options against the Governor and bring in a legislation to remove him from the post of chancellor of universities.

The CPI(M) is likely to try for a consensus with the Congress on the matter so as to get the legislation passed unanimously in the Assembly. If the Governor refuses to sign it, the matter could be taken to court. The state government has already decided to seek legal opinion from senior lawyers like Fali S Nariman on the way out as the Governor was not signing some Bills already passed by the government. The government sanctioned Rs. 45.9 lakh for obtaining the legal opinion.

Kerala is also keenly awaiting further moves from the Governor as the time limit given to ten vice-chancellors to show-cause for not removing them owing to flaws in their selection process ends by Monday.