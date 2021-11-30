Govt wants to discuss Dam Safety Bill in presence of Opposition

On a day Opposition MPs walked out and did not return to the House as a mark of protest against suspension of 12 MPs, the government on Tuesday did not move ahead with passing of Dam Safety Bill, 2019, in Rajya Sabha saying it wanted a discussion on the proposed legislation in their presence.

Following this, the Upper House was adjourned for the day in the afternoon. Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs had walked out from the House after their demand for revocation of 12 MPs’ suspension was not accepted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the House that the government wants the opposition parties to participate in the discussion of the Bill. Usually, MPs who walk out in protest return to the House after some time.

“As far as I know, they (opposition) have walked out for the day... if they are coming tomorrow we can take up this bill tomorrow. We want to run the House with opposition and (through) discussion. Our party is the most democratic. Our leader is also very democratic,” he said.

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, was the only legislative business listed in the afternoon and Deputy Chairman Harivansh then adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, Leader of House Piyush Goyal demanded that all those guilty of disrupting the House in the Monsoon Session should not only apologise to the Chair but also the House and the nation as well.

