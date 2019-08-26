Govt withdraws former PM Manmohan Singh's SPG cover

The Government has withdrawn the Special Protection Guard (SPG) cover for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and downgraded the security cover to Z+ after a "review" of threat perception.

With this, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will have SPG protection.

"The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on a professional assessment by security agencies. Dr Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover," an official spokesperson said.

The SPG cover for former Prime Ministers late VP Singh and H D Deve Gowda were also withdrawn after they demitted office. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had SPG cover till he died in August 2018.

The SPG, which was established after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has over 3,000 personnel and based on threat perception, Prime Ministers, as well as former Prime Ministers and their families, are given security cover by the elite force. Singh's daughters had given up SPG protection in 2014.