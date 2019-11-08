Govt withdraws SPG security to Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

In a move that will attract controversy, the government has decided to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

This comes two months after withdrawing the SPG cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Gandhi family will now be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis, government sources said. With this, the only person protected by the SPG will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gandhi family were provided SPG security cover after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The SPG, which was established after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has over 3,000 personnel to provide security for Prime Minister and former prime ministers and their immediate family.

The protection by the elite force to former prime ministers and their family are reviewed annually after completion of first year out of office.

The Gandhi family continued to be secured by the SPG due to threat perception. As per the initial law, the SPG cover for a prime minister is withdrawn immediately after he demits office.

However, after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to include former Prime Ministers and their family for ten years after demitting office.

Later in 2003, it was once again amended that any former Prime Minister or to the members of his immediate family would get SPG cover for a period of one year from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold office. Beyond one year, it said, the SPG cover will be extended based on the level of threat as decided by the central government.

While deciding the level of threat, the amendment said, the Centre should take into account factors like whether the threat emanates from any militant or terrorist organisation or any other source and that the threat is of a"grave and continuing" nature.