Govt's decision to repeal farm laws will strengthen atmosphere of mutual harmony in society: Goyal

  • Nov 19 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:23 ist
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday welcomed the decision to repeal three farm laws and said it will strengthen the "atmosphere of mutual harmony" in the society.

In a tweet, the food and consumer affairs minister said, "The PM's announcement regarding the farm laws is a welcome step."

"The announcement made on the holy day of Gurpurab shows that the government is committed towards farmers' welfare. It also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unflinching commitment to the welfare of our annadata (farmers)", he said.

Goyal tweeted that this decision will further strengthen the atmosphere of mutual harmony in the society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab, this statesman-like move underscores his resolve towards taking the country forward. I wholeheartedly welcome it," he added.

