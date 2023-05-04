'Graft-accused politicos erode wrestlers’ credibility'

Graft-accused politicos erode credibility of wrestlers’ protest: BJP

Lekhi said that the credibility of the protests of the wrestlers was at stake since they allowed amidst them politicians

  May 04 2023
  • updated: May 04 2023, 23:36 ist
New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to answer the questions and charges of corruption levelled by the BJP leaders. Credit: PTI file photo

The BJP continued to brazen it out on the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, and a day after women wrestlers’ complained that they were manhandled by Delhi police at the protest site at midnight late on Thursday, the party fielded Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to take on the matter.

Lekhi said that the credibility of the protests of the wrestlers was at stake since they allowed amidst them politicians who have been accused of corruption. 

Her comments came hours after the women wrestlers, on Thursday night, accused an inebriated policeman of physically manhandling them. 

“We are sensitive to the cause and to matters concerned with wrestlers and women in particular. We’ve formed two committees, one under the Supreme Court, the investigation is on and an FIR has been lodged. However, when people who have been embroiled in cases, either in an ED case or an excise one, reach such protests, then they mar the credibility of the protests,” the minister of state for external affairs told reporters at the party headquarters on Friday. 

Impact on cause

She said that when politics has entered the fray, then there is bound to be an “impact” on the cause. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Deepender Hooda, apart from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai are among those who have landed at the protesting site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in the last few days. 

Both Hooda and Bharadwaj, in addition to Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal landed at the site to lend their support. Maliwal was detained by Delhi Police. Lekhi further alleged that Bharadwaj helmed a meeting with AAP leaders to provide logistical support to the wrestlers. 

