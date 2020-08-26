Grand Alliance in Bihar may get a shot in the Left arm

With battle lines clearly drawn after the Election Commission made it clear that the Bihar Assembly polls will be held as per the schedule, there is some good news for the faction-ridden Grand Alliance, also called Mahagatbandhan.

The Left parties, comprising the CPI, CPM and the CPI-ML, are likely to be part of the Grand Alliance so that there is no division of Opposition votes and the Mahagatbandhan could give the NDA a tough fight.

The Left parties, of late, have been winning seats in single-digit but have its area of influence in Begusarai, Madhubani, Purnia, Jehanabad, Bhojpur and Aurangabad districts, and could tilt the balance if they contest unitedly.

At least two sources in the Grand Alliance confirmed it to Deccan Herald on Wednesday that the Left could be part of the Mahagatbandhan as the Congress in general and Rahul Gandhi, in particular, had been insisting that “all those forces, which are inimical to the BJP-led NDA, should join hands.”

“The move (Left joining Grand Alliance) has been cleared by RJD chief Lalu Prasad. The formal clearance from Congress high command is yet to be obtained, as the grand old party is busy setting its own house in order,” said a source in Grand Alliance, aware of the developments.

The move is significant in the sense that BJP chief JP Nadda has already made it clear that the three NDA allies – JD (U), BJP and the LJP are united and will fight the Bihar Assembly polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Together, these three parties command around 39 percent votes and give the NDA a clear edge. On the other hand, the Grand Alliance, comprising the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikas-sheel Insaan Party (VIP), command over 32 percent votes.

“If the Left parties, which have its cadre all over Bihar but fail to wrest seats due to division of Opposition votes, join the Mahagatbandhan, then this could be a shot in the arm for Grand Alliance. After all, the Left has a minimum four percent votes in the state. They could swell the Mahagatbandhan votes. In such direct contest, we could see a fierce fight in the ensuing Assembly polls,” opined noted political commentator Ajay Kumar.