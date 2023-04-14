GST officials visit BJP leader Pankaja Munde's factory in Maharashtra

In a surprising development, officials of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department visited the office of the Vaidyanath Co-operative Sugar Factory at Parli in the Beed district of Maharashtra controlled by BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

There was no official confirmation of any raids.

Expressing surprise over the raids, Pankaja said: “As of now the factory is shut because of technical issues and drought. Necessary documents would be provided.”

Pankaja is daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde and niece of late BJP troubleshooter Pramod Mahajan.

The development comes days after Pankaja shared dais with her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

It may be recalled, Dhananjay had defeated Pankaja from the family seat of Parli in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls.