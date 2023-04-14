Maharashtra GST officials visit Pankaja Munde's factory

GST officials visit BJP leader Pankaja Munde's factory in Maharashtra

Pankaja is daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde and niece of late BJP troubleshooter Pramod Mahajan

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 14 2023, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 00:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In a surprising development, officials of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department visited the office of the Vaidyanath Co-operative Sugar Factory at Parli in the Beed district of Maharashtra controlled by BJP leader Pankaja Munde. 

There was no official confirmation of any raids. 

Read | Sena founder Bal Thackeray's name cannot be separated from Ayodhya movement: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Expressing surprise over the raids, Pankaja said: “As of now the factory is shut because of technical issues and drought. Necessary documents would be provided.”

Pankaja is daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde and niece of late BJP troubleshooter Pramod Mahajan. 

The development comes days after Pankaja shared dais with her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. 

It may be recalled, Dhananjay had defeated Pankaja from the family seat of Parli in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls. 

