Gujarat Assembly Elections Live: First phase of polling today in 89 seats; 788 candidates in the fray
updated: Dec 01 2022, 05:46 ist
Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly will be cast on December 1 for 89 seats spread across Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat. Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats, out of which votes will be cast for 89 seats. Track live updates here.
05:46
According to the state election commission, 788 candidates, 718 men and 70 women, are in the fray. There are over 2.39 crore voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.15 crore women, who are going to use their franchise at 25,430 polling booths. According to the commission, 5.74 lakh voters are first-timers aged between 18 and 19. The vote of Patidar community in Saurashtra and Surat while tribal votes in south Gujarat are said to be key factors in the first phase.
05:43
PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Ahmedabad covering 13 constituencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is set to take out a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad, covering at least 13 Assembly constituencies in the city, while campaigning for the second phase of the election which will be held on December 5. Read more
05:05
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 result
05:03
No vote, no voice: 1.7 million migrants sidelined in poll-bound Gujarat
According to an estimate, there are over 17 lakh migrants, including 2.5 lakh Odias, 3 lakh from UP, 2 lakh from Bihar and 1 lakh Telugu people. The migrants form the backbone of the diamond and textile industries. Still, as many do not have a vote here, no one picks up their issues electorally.
05:00
Gujarat all set for first phase of polls in 89 seats; 788 candidates in fray
Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly will be cast on December 1 for 89 seats spread across Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat. Traditionally a bipartite contest, the state is witnessing a three-party contest this time around with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party competing with ruling BJP and chief opposition Congress. The states are said to be high for each party.
04:56
Hello and welcome to DH's live coverage of first phase of polling of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.
