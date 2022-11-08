Gujarat Polls: CMs the state has seen since Modi

Gujarat Elections: How many CMs have ruled the state since Modi?

BJP has said that incumbent CM Bhupendrabhai Patel will continue to be at the helm of the state if saffron party emerges victorious

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2022, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 15:12 ist
Vijay Rupani, Anandiben Patel and Bhupendrabhai Patel (from left to right) : Credit: PTI File Photo

"Aa Gujarat, mein banavyu chhe (I have made this Gujarat)" was the clarion call on repeat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the BJP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls that are set to happen next month. Urging people to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), Modi invoked the Gujarati identity to remind people at a recent rally of the party's contributions to bring prosperity to the state.

Modi and Gujarat often continue to be mentioned in the same breath despite the fact that the current prime minister left the CM's position close to nine years ago. Modi was in charge of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before he stepped into the prime minister's seat.

While the state has seen three chief ministers since then, the consenseus among those who follow politics seems to be that no one has been able to fill his void, both in terms of acumen as well as popularity. 

Also Read: Nitish to campaign in Gujarat after BTP, JD(U) form pre-poll alliance

The BJP has maintained that incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel will continue to be at the helm of the state if the saffron party returns to power. As we look ahead, let's run through the names of those who've been in charge of the state in the post-Modi years. 

Anandiben Mafatbhai Patel: She was the first female CM of Gujarat who took oath as the state's 15th chief minister in 2014. Patel subsequently expressed her intent to exit the position in 2016 and tendered her resignation to then state governor OP Kohli. She was succeeded by Vijay Rupani who took over in August 2016. Anandiben is the current governor of Uttar Pradesh.

- Vijaybhai Ramniklalbhai Rupani: He was sworn in as the 16th Gujarat CM after Anandiben. He was in charge until September 2021 when he submitted his resignation about a year before the Assembly polls in the state. When speaking to the media at the time, he said, "I believe that now this journey of the development of Gujarat should proceed under the leadership of the prime minister with new enthusiasm and new energy. Whatever responsibility will be given to me by the party, I will work with full responsibility."

- Bhupendrabhai Patel: Rupani's tenure was followed by the current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. A first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, Patel is seen largely as a non-controversial leader and has been the party's choice to continue as CM if the saffron party wins a majority in the Assembly elections. Patel's time at the helm has generally been devoid of controversy. However, the recent Morbi bridge tragedy of Oct. 30 has drawn considerable flak from Opposition parties, with both the Congress and the AAP accusing the BJP of overlooking safety protocols, which led to the bridge collapse. 

Since Gujarat is the PM's home turf, it is safe to say that the BJP will continue to pull out all the stops to ensure that the 'kamal' blooms once again in the state. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
Vijay Rupani
Bhupendra Patel
Anandiben Patel
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

How constant learning helps boost career

How constant learning helps boost career

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

 