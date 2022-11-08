Gujarat Elections: How many CMs have ruled the state since Modi?

"Aa Gujarat, mein banavyu chhe (I have made this Gujarat)" was the clarion call on repeat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the BJP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls that are set to happen next month. Urging people to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), Modi invoked the Gujarati identity to remind people at a recent rally of the party's contributions to bring prosperity to the state.

Modi and Gujarat often continue to be mentioned in the same breath despite the fact that the current prime minister left the CM's position close to nine years ago. Modi was in charge of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before he stepped into the prime minister's seat.

While the state has seen three chief ministers since then, the consenseus among those who follow politics seems to be that no one has been able to fill his void, both in terms of acumen as well as popularity.

The BJP has maintained that incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel will continue to be at the helm of the state if the saffron party returns to power. As we look ahead, let's run through the names of those who've been in charge of the state in the post-Modi years.

- Anandiben Mafatbhai Patel: She was the first female CM of Gujarat who took oath as the state's 15th chief minister in 2014. Patel subsequently expressed her intent to exit the position in 2016 and tendered her resignation to then state governor OP Kohli. She was succeeded by Vijay Rupani who took over in August 2016. Anandiben is the current governor of Uttar Pradesh.

- Vijaybhai Ramniklalbhai Rupani: He was sworn in as the 16th Gujarat CM after Anandiben. He was in charge until September 2021 when he submitted his resignation about a year before the Assembly polls in the state. When speaking to the media at the time, he said, "I believe that now this journey of the development of Gujarat should proceed under the leadership of the prime minister with new enthusiasm and new energy. Whatever responsibility will be given to me by the party, I will work with full responsibility."

- Bhupendrabhai Patel: Rupani's tenure was followed by the current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. A first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, Patel is seen largely as a non-controversial leader and has been the party's choice to continue as CM if the saffron party wins a majority in the Assembly elections. Patel's time at the helm has generally been devoid of controversy. However, the recent Morbi bridge tragedy of Oct. 30 has drawn considerable flak from Opposition parties, with both the Congress and the AAP accusing the BJP of overlooking safety protocols, which led to the bridge collapse.

Since Gujarat is the PM's home turf, it is safe to say that the BJP will continue to pull out all the stops to ensure that the 'kamal' blooms once again in the state.