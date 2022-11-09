Gujarat Elections: Top 10 candidates who won with the highest vote margins in 2017 polls

With the Gujarat Assembly elections set for December, the filing of candidate nominations has begun. The two-phase polls will have voting for 89 seats on Dec. 1 and the remaining 92 seats on Dec. 5. The counting will be on Dec. 8. The BJP is yet to announce its list of candidates but the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have already declared their candidate lists.

In preparation for the polls, let's now look back at the top candidates from the 2017 Assembly elections who emerged victorious with the biggest vote margins.

1. Bhupendrabhai Patel: Leading the list of winning candidates is BJP leader and current Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. He got 1,75,652 votes with a winning margin of 1,17,750 from the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad District.

2. Zankhana Hiteshkumar Patel: In Surat district, the BJP's Zankhana won from the Choryasi constituency. She got 1,73,882 votes and won by a margin of 1,10,819 votes.

3. Harsh Sanghavi: Also from Surat district, the BJP's Sanghavi received 1,16,741 votes from the Majura constituency. He won by a margin of 85,827 votes.

4. Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal Shah: Under Ahmedabad district, the BJP's Shah won from the Ellis Bridge constituency with 1,16,811 votes. His vote margin was 85,205.

5. Vinodbhai Moradiya: Another candidate from Surat district, the BJP's Moradiya won from the Katargam constituency when he received 1,25,387 votes. His margin was 79,230.

6. Purnesh Modi: The Surat West constituency saw the BJP's Modi bag 1,11,615 votes with a winning margin of 77,882 votes.

7. Suresh Dhanjibhai Patel: The BJP's Patel won from the Maninagar constituency under Ahmedabad district with 1,16,113 votes. His margin was 75,199 votes.

8. Arvindkumar Patel: The BJP candidate from Sabarmati won with 1,13,503 votes and a vote margin of 68,810. It is part of Ahmedabad district and is one of seven Assembly seats that make up the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

9. Kaushikbhai Jamnadas Patel: The BJP's Patel won from Naranpura constituency under Ahmedabad district with a total count of 1,06,458 votes and a margin of 66,215 votes.

10. Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja: The BJP's Jadeja was the victor from the Vatva constituency with a vote margin of 62,380. He got a total of 1,31,133 votes.

The 2017 Gujarat results demonstrate that many BJP leaders are the rulers when it comes to victory margins in the Assembly elections. Will 2022 add more such big wins to the list for the saffron party?