Gujarat govt defends locally made ventilators; Congress says 'machine is fake'

The Gujarat government's health department on Wednesday defended use of locally made ventilators "Dhaman-1" on COVID-19 patients and claimed that all procedure of certification was followed and the machines have been "useful" in the hospitals at a time when the global pandemic had created shortage of high end ventilators across the nation.

However, Congress dubbed defence of principal secretary, health, (Jayanti Ravi) in favour of the local ventilators as promoting the firm like "marketing manager" rather than serving people. State Congress President Amit Chavda said in his Facebook press briefing that "instead of chief minister or deputy chief minister clarifying the issue involving lives of people, health secretary was put in defence of fake ventilators."

Ravi said in a press conference held in Gandhinagar that the ''Dhaman-1'' ventilators have been developed by Rajkot- based firm Jyoti CNC and the firm donated 866 such machines to state government last month at a time when there was acute shortage of ventilators in the state as well as in the country.

She also said that "Instead of creating a controversy about it, we should appreciate Jyoti CNC for coming forward at a time when there was acute shortage. We have followed every procedure before putting them to use." In the press conference, she was accompanied by Hareet Shukla, secretary, department of science and technology, health commissioner Jayprakash Shivhare and H G Koshia, commissioner, Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration.

The Congress chief, meanwhile, claimed that he started raising objection over the "ventilator" after he learnt, "300 COVID-19 patients have died in civil hospital (Asarwa in Ahmedabad) and hospital superintendent writing letter that high end ventilators are required as Dhamann-1 is not giving desired results." He said that he is making these statements as a "responsible opposition party leader in public interest." Chavda has alleged Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani of "promoting his industrial friend from Rajkot." Rupani also happens to be from Rajkot.

As a matter of fact, on May 15, superintendent of civil hospital J V Modi had written the letter addressed to Managing Director of Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL) saying, "GMSCL had provided Dhaman-1 and AGV ventilators to civil hospital for treatment of patients but head of Anesthesia department has opined that both ventilators are not able to bring desired results. Therefore, 1200-bed COVID-19 hospital requires 50 high end ICU ventilators immediately and another 50 such ventilators are needed for IKDRC (Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre)."

When asked about this letter, Ravi tried to played it down and said that it was internal letter. "'Dhaman-1' ventilators are as good as other such machines. They are certified by a Centrally accredited laboratory." She said that Pondicherry has ordered 5000 such machines while talks are on with Maharashtra government. She also brushed aside reports on quality and firm not having licence to produce medical equipment. She said that no such licence is required for ventilators.

Late in the evening, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is also health minister, issued a release attacking state Congress chief Chavda for making "baseless allegation." Patel said that "it is baseless allegation that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani bought the ventilator to maintain friendship (with Rajkot-based firm's owner). The firm donated 1000 ventilators to state government free of cost."

Patel also denied that 300 patients died due to ventilators. He said that this is not true that "Gujarat is doing worse in containing virus compare to other states." He said it was due to "Tablighi Jamaat members that spiked the infection. Patel accused Congress of not coming out to "make Jamaat members understand to get their tests done which would have helped in containing the virus."

Meanwhile, state reported 398 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took the tally to 12,539 while 30 patients died, taking the death toll to 749.