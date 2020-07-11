Gujarat: Patidar leader Hardik Patel appointed Congress working president

In what seems like a significant development in the state ahead of bypolls for eight assembly seats and other local elections, the Congress on Saturday appointed 26-year-old Hardik Patel as Working President of Gujarat Congress. Patel, who rose to prominence while spearheading 2015 agitation for reservation for Patidar community, is still considered a crowd-puller and has been working relentlessly across the state with rounds of meetings after he joined the Congress in the run-up to state Assembly election.

Several state leaders including part's Gujarat president Amit Chavda congratulated Patel and twitted that "in the interest of the public, we will fight together." Patel's appointment holds significance for the Congress as the party gears up to contest bypolls for eight Assembly seats which were vacated after its MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls held recently. Besides, later this year, local body elections are also going to be held.

Hardik Patel rose to fame in 2015 when he shook the state with agitation for reservation for Patidar community which turned violent. He was the one of the main conveners of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) which organised the campaign. Over the years, Patel has been booked in over a dozen cases including two cases of sedition registered in Ahmedabad and Surat. Patel had joined Congress in 2017 in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Gandhinagar.

"This is a big responsibility for Hardik Patel given his age. I guess this might work in favour of Congress as he enjoys a lot of support from the Patidar community especially the youngsters. This will certainly send a good message to young party workers," said a Congress leader. He added while requesting not to be quoted, "Look at his Twitter handle. He has over 1 million followers (1.4 million). There is not a single Congress leader in the state who is as popular, not even in the BJP for that matter."