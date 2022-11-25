Gujarat: Parties with lesser votes in 2017 back in fray

Gujarat polls: Parties with less than 1% vote share in 2017 election back in fray with more candidates

AAP which lost all 29 contested seats in 2017 has fielded 181 candidates this time

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 19:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Political parties that failed to consolidate even 1 per cent votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections are back in the fray with more candidates compared to last time. 

As per The Indian Express report, AAP lost all 29 seats contested in 2017, while consolidating just 0.1 per cent of votes. This time, Kejriwal has fielded 181 candidates for the Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission data. 

The Samajwadi party, which clocked just 0.01 per cent votes while fighting on four seats in the last election, is contesting on 17 seats this time. All four candidates who fought the 2017 polls had lost their deposits.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) is in the fray with 26 candidates this time. The party had won 2 seats last time with a 0.74 per cent vote share.

While contesting its maiden Gujarat elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded 13 candidates.  

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given candidature to 101 candidates. The number is less, compared to 139 candidates fielded last time which gathered just  0.69 per cent votes.

Gujarat elections will take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted and results declared on December 8. 

