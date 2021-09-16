Gujarat Speaker resigns ahead of Cabinet oath-taking

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 13:39 ist
Rajendra Trivedi. Credit: Twitter/@trajendrabjp

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi submited his resignation on Thursday ahead of the the new Cabinet announcement.

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will take oath on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar amid speculation that the BJP may induct new faces into the state cabinet, with just over a year left for the state Assembly polls.

There has been suspense over ministerial faces, whose names have not been declared so far, in the backdrop of the BJP's "no repeat" formula.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...

Gujarat
Bhupendra Patel
Inidan Politics
India News

