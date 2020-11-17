'Gupkar Gang is going global!': Amit Shah slams Congress over 'unholy gathbandhan'

As Jammu and Kashmir heads for local body elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Opposition Gupkar alliance, accusing them of wanting foreign forces to intervene in the region and asking whether Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top leader Rahul Gandhi support such moves.

Shah's comments on Twitter came as the BJP stepped up attack on the seven-party alliance, which includes National Conference, PDP and Congress and opposed the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," he tweeted.

Shah said the Congress and the Gupkar alliance want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil while alleging that they want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that the BJP has ensured by removing Article 370.

"This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," he added.

The Gupkar alliance was formed this year on the occasion of Gupkar declaration anniversary. The parties that have formed the alliance had come together on August 4 last year, a day before the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, to oppose any move to scrap Article 370.

Shah's attack on the Gupkar alliance comes against the backdrop of the election to the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir that will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 22.

Earlier, NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah had landed in controversy after suggesting that China could help the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the restoration of special status. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also attracted criticism after she said that she would hoist tricolour if the separate flag of Jammu and Kashmir is not restored.

The BJP has been targeting Congress and the Gupkar alliance for the past few weeks with the party on Monday fielding Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad to target the grand old party, asking them to clarify its stand.