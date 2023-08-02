Mamata objects to Raj Bhavan's anti-graft cell

Guv interfering in state administration: Mamata on Raj Bhavan's anti-graft cell

The CM also alleged that Governor C V Ananda Bose is 'wearing a mask' and 'working under instructions of the BJP'.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 02 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 19:30 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

In the backdrop of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose setting up an anti-corruption cell at Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out, terming this as an attempt to interfere in the functioning of the state's administration.

She also alleged that Bose is "wearing a mask" and "working under instructions of the BJP".

"I have heard that the Governor is setting up an anti-corruption cell. This is not the job of the Raj Bhavan. We respect the Governor. He is setting up cells on his own. He is unnecessarily interfering with the state's rights," Banerjee said.

Also Read | Bengal assembly acknowledges 'deprivation' by Centre

Earlier in the day, Bose inaugurated an ‘anti-corruption cell’ at Raj Bhavan, stating that this initiative would help people forward their complaints to the competent authorities.

"I can see that he (Bose) is wearing a mask and working under the instructions of the BJP,"

Banerjee said that the Governor's responsibilities have been specified in the Constitution.

The chief minister alleged that the Governor had appointed a person from his home state Kerala as vice chancellor of a university in Bengal, who had no experience in the field of education.

