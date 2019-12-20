Guv urges Mamata to withdraw UN referendum remark

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urging her to withdraw her remark daring BJP to hold a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.

Terming Mamata’s remark as “unconstitutional”, Dhamkhar stated that it has the potential to cause “incalculable damage” to the spirit of the Constitution.

“I need to hardly state that our Indian Constitution is the most vibrant one which provides an effective and efficacious remedy for all situations and with respect to the situation you have indicated, the highest court is already seized of the same,” stated Dhankhar in his letter.

The Governor pointed out that he had on Thursday urged Mamata to withdraw her remark on Twitter and was pained to see that so far there has been no change in her stand.

“I painfully find out that there has been no variation in your stance thus far. I earnestly appeal to you to seriously ponder over the situation and withdraw the statement so that our democratic fabric is no longer dented. I am hopeful that you will heed my well-meaning suggestion keeping in view of the constitutional essence and take the expected way forward approach,” stated Dhankhar.

“With your profound experience in public life, you will agree that we must never compromise our nationalism and the nation must come before anything else,” stated the Governor.