'Hand Delhi over to us': Arvind Kejriwal demands L-G's resignation amid spurt in crime

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's resignation over the law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal was reacting to a video showing a passenger in a car being robbed by four unknown men on two motorcycles inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in broad daylight.

He also demanded that the L-G hand over Delhi to the AAP government if the Central government is unable to make the national capital safe for its residents.

"L-G should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

More details are awaited.