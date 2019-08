Hans Raj Hans wants JNU to renamed to 'MNU'

Singer-turned-politician, Hans Raj Hans wanted the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to be renamed the 'Modi Narendra University' (MNU) in honour of the prime minister's work for the nation.

He was at JNU to perform at an event callled 'Ek shaam shaheedon ke naam'.

In the video, he can be seen saying, "Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale. Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain. Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye" (let's pray everything is peaceful. We were repenting for the mistakes made by our elders, I suggest that the university be renamed MNU because even Modiji should have something bearing his name).

#WATCH Delhi: BJP's Hans Raj Hans speaks in JNU on Article 370 abrogation. Says "Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale...Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain...Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye..." (17.08) pic.twitter.com/gejRVIXhZa — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Hans Raj Hans became a BJP MP from North West Delhi after he defeated AAP and Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months back.