Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2019, 12:33pm ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2019, 12:33pm ist
Patidar leader Hardik Patel. (PTI file photo)

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hostel fee hike.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.

He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government. 

Jawaharlal Nehru University
Hardik Patel
