Haren Pandya case: SC not to reconsider convictions

The Supreme Court has declined to reconsider its judgement that had confirmed the trial court's order to award life imprisonment to nine persons and sentences ranging from five to seven years to the three people in case of sensational killing of Gujarat's ex-home minister Haren Pandya on March 26, 2003 in Ahmedabad during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime as chief minister of the state.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran dismissed the review petitions filed by the convicts against the July 5, 2019 judgement.

The top court had then set aside the Gujarat High Court's 2011 judgement that had acquitted the accused, sparking several conspiracy theories, including the ones that said it was a political murder.

In its order passed on November 19 on review petitions filed by Mohd Pervez Abdul Kayyum Sheikh, the top court said its judgement does not suffer from error apparent on the face of the record, warranting reconsideration.