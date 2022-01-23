Harish Rawat faces twin battle in Uttarakhand polls

The Congress in Uttarakhand seems to have the upper hand with BJP leaders joining the party in the state and now, the party leaders are cautiously claiming stake for the top post. The Congress has appointed Harish Rawat as chairman of the campaign committee and he is spearheading the campaign. He is seen as the natural claimant for the top post if the party comes to power but he is facing challenges from his detractors within the party.

Rawat currently has the upper hand in the first round, with the suspension of Kishore Upadhayaya and voicing reservations over Harak Singh Rawat's admission, which was a low-key affair. Rawat said that "the party has decided so he has no problem". But when asked about the post-election scenario, he said, "My focus right now is that the Congress wins the election."

The veteran in Uttarakhand politics knows that each political move by other groups may create hurdles post-election. Sources said that he has already reached out to probable dissenters to seek their support. However, sources said that he is fighting a twin battle -- with the BJP and within the party.

Another group, led by a former state president, is also not leaving any stone unturned as the detractors are lobbying hard with the AICC office-bearers. The group led by Preetam Singh is not putting up a straight challenge, but will wait for any opportunity to strike back.

But Rawat has the trust and confidence of Sonia Gandhi, while the party workers have sympathy as he missed the bus of chief ministership twice -- once to ND Tiwari and then to Vijay Bahuguna. However, he was later roped in to replace Bahuguna.

Harish Rawat rose from the grassroots level and understands the state better than anyone in the Congress party. He said that "we will focus on local issues" as he knows that the BJP doesn't want to come into the arena on the basis of performance but on emotive issues.

A chief problem within the state Congress unit is that it does not have any leader who is acceptable to both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions after the passing away of ND Tiwari and Indira Hridyesh. Rawat is capable of balancing both, a party veteran said and also, he has good acceptability among the minority population in the plains.

