Haryana CM Khattar dares Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to list out pro-farmer measures

A combative Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has dared his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh to list out measures taken for farmers' welfare.

Under attack from Singh over the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, Khattar listed out a series of steps taken by his government and claimed that Punjab hiked cane prices only after protests by farmers.

“Haryana has been paying the highest MSP in the country for sugarcane to its farmers for the last 7 years. Why has Punjab felt the need to match Haryana only after an agitation by farmers,” Khattar asked.

Last week, Singh approved a Rs 15 per quintal hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties for the 2021-22 crushing season after protests by cane growers.

On Monday, Khattar had accused the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers' unrest in Haryana.

“Who is anti-farmer, Amarinder Ji? Punjab or Haryana?” asked Khattar after highlighting in eight of his tweets various steps taken by his dispensation for farmers' welfare.

“Dear Amarinder Ji, Haryana procures 10 crops at MSP – paddy, wheat, mustard, bajra, gram, moong, maize, ground nut, sunflower, cotton and makes the MSP payment directly into the account of the farmer. How many crops does Punjab buy from the farmer at MSP,” Khattar asked.

The two chief ministers were engaged in a war of words over the police action against farmers on Saturday at Karnal in Haryana.

Singh had accused the BJP, including Khattar, of taking refuge in “shameful lies” over the “horrendous attacks” on protesting farmers.

“Repeal the farm laws instead of blaming Punjab for the mess your party has put the farming sector in,” Singh had said in a statement.

Hours later, Khattar listed out steps taken by his government for farmers' welfare, including an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre to every farmer who wants to move away from paddy cultivation.

“What is the incentive that Punjab provides to the farmer similarly,” he asked.