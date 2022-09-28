Hatred won't allow building a nation: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that hatred is easy to spread but won't allow the building of a nation.

Speaking in Kerala's Malappuram, Gandhi said: " There are some people in this country who are confused. They're under the impression that the answer to India's problems is to spread hatred, violence & anger in this country. They believe in dividing & weakening this country."

"Hatred is very easy to spread. It is very easy to insult someone but hatred and insults will never allow you to build a nation," the Wayanad MP said.