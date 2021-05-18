Have to pay attention to rural, remote regions in second Covid-19 wave: PM Modi

In the backdrop of the government facing flak from Opposition-ruled states on vaccine availability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were being made to provide a 15-day advance schedule of the vaccination programme to states to give them enough time to prepare, assuring that all efforts were being made to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccine supply.

"Continuous efforts are being made all the time to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines on a large scale. The Health Ministry is regularly streamlining the systems and processes related to vaccines," said Modi to district magistrates from 46 districts across nine states, whose Chief Ministers were also present on the occasion.

He also called for busting all vaccination myths since vaccination was a powerful way to fight the virus.

Going micro on Covid-19 management, the government has involved the district and municipal level officers directly in the containment strategy.

Also Read | With 4,329 deaths, India sees highest single-day toll; 2.63L new cases

Modi on Tuesday called the district officials "field commanders" in the fight against Covid-19 and told them that they were free to make their own innovations at the district level in the existing policy on Covid-19 management. He told them to share their feedback about any change in policy without hesitation.

"There are as many challenges as many districts in the country. In a way, every district has its own challenge. You under the challenges of your districts in a better way. Hence when your district wins, the country emerges victorious. If your district defeats coronavirus, the nation defeats coronavirus," Modi said at the meeting with the DMs.

He batted for local containment zones, aggressive testing and providing information to people as the "weapons against the virus".

Also Read: Planning needs to start now for third Covid wave, says expert, warns of child infections

Asking for more caution now in the midst of the falling number of Covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister underlined the need to focus in a big way on rural parts and areas that are difficult to reach in order to save every life in this second wave of coronavirus.

"At this time the statistics of coronavirus infection are coming down in many states while they are rising in some. We need to be more careful in the time of the dwindling numbers," he said, asking for consistent attention on "testing, tracking and Covid appropriate behaviour."

"Besides coronavirus, you also have to take care of the ease of living of every citizen in the district. We have to stop coronavirus and also ensure an uninterrupted supply of materials needed in day to day life," Modi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting.