Have to pay attention to rural, remote regions in second Covid wave: PM Modi

"Continuous efforts are being made to ramp up Covid vaccine supply in a big way," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he interacted with field officials from states and districts on Tuesday, many of which have seen a huge surge in Covid-19 cases and widespread infection.

"Vaccination is a strong way to fight Covid-19, we have to collectively root out all myths about it," he said.

Efforts are on to provide states a 15-day advance schedule of vaccination, Modi added.

We have to pay a lot of attention to rural, remote regions in the second wave of Covid-19, the Prime Minister said amid growing global criticism on how the coronavirus crisis in India does not take into account the picture of rural areas, where the situation is far worse and underreported.

"You are playing a very important role in fighting Covid; you are like field commanders," Modi told district officials he interacted with.

