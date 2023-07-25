Not considered pulling out of NDA so far: Mizoram CM

Haven't considered pulling out of NDA so far: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zoramthanga said the MNF's alignment with the NDA is issue-based.

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jul 25 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 22:18 ist
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party MNF has not considered pulling out of the BJP-led NDA so far. MNF is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, and a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the massive demonstration in Aizawl over the violence in neighbouring Manipur, Zoramthanga said that severing ties with the NDA depended on political necessity.

"So far, the party has not made any consideration on this issue. It depends on political necessity," he said.

He said the MNF's alignment with the NDA is issue-based.

"When the NDA's policy is against the interest of minorities and the larger population, we strongly oppose it," he added.

Zoramthanga had on Monday said that he is "not afraid of the NDA".

The MNF is not submissive to all the policies of the NDA, he had said at a meeting of the party.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mizoram
India News
Indian Politics
Zoramthanga
MNF
NDA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 