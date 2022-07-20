Having taken oath, celebrated athlete and Rajya Sabha member P T Usha meets PM Modi

Celebrated athlete, MP P T Usha meets PM Modi

PM Modi (left) and P T Usha (right) in New Delhi on July 20, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Celebrated athlete and nominated Rajya Sabha member P T Usha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Glad to have met PT Usha Ji in Parliament," Modi said in a tweet, sharing a picture of their meeting.

Also Read | PM Modi interacts with Commonwealth Games-bound athletes, wishes them luck

Usha took oath as a Member of Parliament on Wednesday.

She, along with renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the government, in what was seen as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach to southern India.

