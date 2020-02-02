HC notice to Nirbhaya convicts on MHA plea

The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on a plea by the Centre against a trial court’s order to postpone for indefinitely the death warrants issued against them.

The Ministry of Home Affairs led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, that the convicts are taking the process of law for a joy ride. The case will go down in the history of India where convicts of the heinous crime are trying the patience of country, the law officer claimed.

Mehta contended that the convicts can be hanged separately as a mercy petition filed by one of them was a personal plea since it affected only the one who filed it. He said since the death row convict knew his fate, a delay would have a de-humanising effect.

Following a special sitting, Justice Kait sought a response from the four convicts as well as the Tihar jail authorities and put the matter for urgent consideration on Sunday.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmesh Rana said seeking redressal of one’s grievances through the procedure established by law is a hallmark of any civilised society. The courts of this country cannot afford to adversely discriminate any convict, including death row convict in pursuit of his legal remedies by turning Nelson’s eye towards him, he added.

The court noted that the decision on mercy plea by one of them was then awaited, and the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 provided that co-convicts can’t be executed in view of the pendency of any application.