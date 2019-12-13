HC raps Kerala govt after youth dies due to pothole

The Kerala High Court on Friday rapped the Kerala government for the death of a youth in a road accident caused by a pothole on a major road in Kochi.

The court also appointed three advocates as amicus curiae to look into the condition of roads and submit a report. A 23-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a make-shift barricade of an eight-month-old pothole at Palarivattom in Kochi city. A tanker lorry ran over the victim, K N Yadulal, on Thursday morning.

The court maintained that officials who travel on cars would not be able to understand the problems faced by the people. The court got agitated as the bad conditions on roads, especially in Kochi, had invited strong protest over the last many months.

Meanwhile, four officials of the Kerala Public Works Department were placed under suspension in this connection.