'He is a criminal': Opposition demands immediate resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur violence

'He's a criminal': Oppn seeks Ajay Mishra's resignation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2021, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 12:08 ist
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Screengrab of YouTube video/@Sansad TV

Stepping up attack on Minister of State Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he is "a criminal" and demanded his immediate resignation.

Mishra's son, Ashish, is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where four farmers were mowed down.

"The minister must resign. He is a criminal," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Ajay Mishra's resignation. Several MPS had served adjournment notices in both Houses calling for debates on the investigating police team's "planned conspiracy" remark.

Gandhi said the Opposition should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. "The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he said.

Opposition ministers held placards demanding "justice for Lakhimpur victims" and called on the government to "sack MoS Home".

Both Houses were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus and chaos.

