Health condition of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh not stable

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 20 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 14:10 ist
Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh receives treatment at SGPGIMS hospital in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who has been undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)  since July 4, has been stated to be 'unstable'.

Singh developed respiratory complications following which he was put on oxygen support.

''Kalyan Singh's health status is unstable.....he has been put on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening.....his clinical parameters are being closely monitored,'' an SGPGIMS release said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Singh's blood pressure is under control. 

Sources said that Singh's family members are present at the hospital. ''He is being given antibiotics and anti-fungal medicines,'' said a hospital official.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the hospital on several occasions to inquire about his health.

