Here's how election during Covid-19 would look like

The novel coronavirus is set to change the way voting takes place in India, and the Election Commission has released a broad set of guidelines to ensure prevention of infection spread and smooth functioning when conducting elections.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The following list has been compiled based on the various views and suggestions received from various political parties and Chief Electoral Officers of States/ UTs on the election campaign and public meetings, the document stated.

Here are the guidelines to be followed by all during the election process:

* Every person shall wear a face mask during election-related duty.

* Thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out at the entry of the room used for election purpose.

* Safety measures and disinfectants such as sanitisers, soaps and water shall be made available on the premises.

* Social distancing has to be maintained as per the Covid-19 guidelines of the State Government and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

* Adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure Covid-19 guideline compliance.

Polls at the time of Pandemic: EC sets norms for new normal of voting

When voting on EVMs/ VVPATs

* First and second randomisation and preparation of EVMs/ VVPATs shall be executed in large halls.

* Santisers must be provided in sufficient quantity during the voting process.

* Gloves too shall be made available for each official handling EVMs/ VVPATs.

Polling Station Arrangements

* At the assigned station, mandatory sanitisation has to be done a day prior to the poll.

* Temperature must be checked with thermal scanners by polling stand or paramedical staff or ASHA workers at the entry point of every polling station.

* Help desk will be set up for distribution of token to voters on a first-come-first-serve basis to prevent long queues from forming.

* Boxes will be market to demonstrate social distancing for a queue.

* Wherever possible, Booth app to be used at the polling station.

* Facemasks should be stored in reserves for those electors who do not carry their own masks.

* Only for identification purpose will the voter lower their face mask and whenever required.

* Hand gloves to be provided to the voter for signing in the voter register and pressing the EVM button.

* Sanitisers to be placed in the booth and at other appropriate locations with clear instructions on usage.

* The guidelines also added that Covid-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day, under the supervision of health authorities.

* While scanning the temperature of a voter, and it is above the norms of the MoHFW, it must be checked twice. If there is no drop/change in temperature, the elector shall be provided with token/certificate and will be asked to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll.