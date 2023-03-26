Left will support Congress in Wayanad bypoll: BJP

High chance that Left will support Congress if bypoll declared in Wayanad: BJP

The BJP leader said that the left government is not able to do anything for the people of Kerala and added that Govindan's Kerala yatra was an abject failure

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 26 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 21:58 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP National Executive member P K Krishnadas on Sunday said that there is high possibility of Kerala's ruling Left Front extending support to Congress if a bypoll is declared in Wayanad constituency, which was represented by now disqualified Rahul Gandhi, and that his party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was the only opposition in the state.

After Gandhi was convicted by the Surat magistrate court and sentenced to two years jail, the Wayanad Lok sabha seat has fallen vacant as the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP. The Congress leader had won the 2019 general elections defeating CPI leader P P Suneer of the Left front.

Addressing media persons at the party state headquarters here, the BJP leader said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would conduct a secretariat march on March 27 against the "anti-people" policies of the state government. He said that the march would be inaugurated by BJP state President K. Surendran who is also the convenor of the NDA in Kerala.

He said that the NDA would ensure that the rubber farmers of Kerala would not kneel before the threats of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan. He also came out strongly against the statement of former minister K T Jaleel who had threatened the Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplani over his statements on rubber price.

Krishnadas alleged that the Vijayan government had failed the people in all counts and added that the hike in water charges, electricity charges and fuel cess have broken the backbone of the people of the state.

He said that the left government is not able to do anything for the people of Kerala and added that Govindan's Kerala yatra was an abject failure.

Krishnadas welcomed the statement of the Archbishop Pamplani that if the Central government hikes the rate of rubber to Rs 300 per kg, the high-range farmers will support it. He said that Thamarassery Bishop Remigius Paul Inchananiyil had also wholeheartedly supported the Thalassery Archbishop in this regard.

He said that there would be changes in Kerala also and added that the people of Kerala are expecting a change in the state.

Rahul Gandhi
Kerala
Wayanad
India News
Indian Politics

