High drama in Rajya Sabha as Derek O'Brien throws Rule Book during passage of electoral reforms

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 16:49 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Credit: PTI Photo

High drama was witnessed in Rajya Sabha during the passage of a bill to change election laws on Tuesday afternoon after Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien threw the Rule Book at the reporters' table after the Chair did not allow voting citing disorder in the House.

The Opposition walked out of the House while the government condemned the behaviour of O'Brien.

"After breaking every rule and precedent, BJP has the gall to give lectures about the Rule Book. Irony just died. (Only two people at the funeral) Guess who," O'Brien tweeted.

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, "today in the Rajya Sabha the Chair didn’t even allow a vote on the Opposition motion to send the Electoral Roll-Aadhaar Bill to a Select Committee. The Opposition walked out in protest. Like the farm Bills, this Bill too was passed most undemocratically."

Referring to O'Brien throwing the rule book, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha, the incident was not just an insult to the House, not just the Chair but to the whole country.

