High level probe to reveal perpetrators of Delhi violence, says union MoS for home affairs G Kishan Reddy

The central government would initiate a high-level probe into the Delhi incidents of the two days coinciding with US president Donald Trump visit to know the perpetrators behind the violence, said union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The violent clashes between the pro and anti CAA groups in several parts of North Eastern Delhi have reportedly resulted in loss of seven lives, including that of one police personnel. Several others are injured while many properties were damaged.

“The probe would reveal whose hand is behind; whose hand is applying violence to push its agenda. We would present these facts before the nation,” said Reddy on Tuesday, speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

The MoS said that the Narendra Modi government has several times “clarified inside and outside Parliament that CAA does not harm interests of any Indian citizen.”

“But inconsiderate of the facts, some political parties and organizations are making up things to incite communal tensions. You can oppose BJP or Modi, but such attempts would harm the country,” Reddy said.

The junior home minister accused these organizations he did not name as provoking Delhi violence in a planned manner. “Stone pelting, attacking police, private properties targeting … they have selected a time when the US president was arriving in the city.”

“Wearing the CAA mask, they have created a law and order situation. What message do they want to send to the world?” Reddy questioned.

Stating that the Police personnel are also humans, Reddy said that they “would act tough on the anti-social elements. Do not take our patience for weakness or inefficiency.”

“While holding the national flag in one hand, they are killing the police with stones in the other hand? What kind of protest is this?”

Reddy rued that the unfortunate incidents as taking place when PM Modi is joining hands with Trump and is trying to boost India’s image abroad.

Reddy said that he is cancelling his engagements to rush back to New Delhi.