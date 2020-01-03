High-priced heroin seizures hit 6-yr low in Pak border

Notorious for smuggling of narcotics, the international border with Pakistan in Punjab has witnessed the lowest seizures of high-priced heroin in the past 6-years.

The Border Security Force (BSF) manning the 553-km long border in Punjab with Pakistan had deployed four additional companies last year to augment security in this border belt while bolstering its security apparatus with new and enhanced anti-infiltration measures. Besides narco-terrorism, this border zone in Punjab was increasingly seen as the new theatre of terror, after J&K, from across the border owing to increase in terror activities in Punjab.

Till the end of 2019, the BSF had managed to confiscate around 228-kg of heroin which is the lowest since 2014. That year, the BSF seized a whopping 361 kgs of heroin from this border belt. The BSF now faces another new challenge to check drug smuggling from across the border.

Out of the total length of the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a stretch of more than 33-km is a riverine area crisscrossing between the two nations. This makes checking infiltration difficult, especially in these dense foggy chilling winter months.

Drug peddlers from Pakistan have used this porous riverine zone to sneak in narcotics into India.

These peddlers used water channels to pump in drugs into India which led to recoveries made by the BSF in the Ferozpur sector. There have been cases where drugs were tied to a tube and floated through the Satluj. The drug-laden tube consignment was camouflage with aquatic weeds to escape the vigil of the BSF.

Manning the border these days in the biting winter months with intense fog abound poses enormous challenges for BSF troops on patrol duty. Despite the challenges, the BSF arrested as many as 83 infiltrators from Pakistan trying to cross over to the Indian side.

Heroin stuffed in plastic pipes-lobbed over from across the border- is a common modus operandi deployed by drug paddlers to push drugs. Drug smugglers have also used cavities in water campers, agriculture tools, shovels etc to sneak in drugs into Punjab.