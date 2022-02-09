Hijab row: Surjewala slams BJP's 'agenda of hate' in open letter to students

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday asked students in Karnataka not to fall for the "nefarious design" of the "corrupt" BJP government and its "vested interests" that are creating "unwarranted issues" like the hijab row.

In an open letter to the "students and children" of Karnataka, he urged students and their parents to "not let the self-serving rhetoric of the one per cent of the fanatics on either side" sacrifice their future.

"They are not interested in your education, your academic excellence, your bright future but only in propping up their failed political interests. Let us all take a step towards educational excellence and progress of the state and country while upholding the unity in diversity," he said.

My Open Letter to the Children & Students of Karnataka -: pic.twitter.com/b2PPSb2DCi — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 9, 2022

He said the multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural identity of Bangalore, the 'IT capital of India', and Karnataka, which is 'India’s Education Hub', has become a guiding principle of the country's growth.

"Mired by the stench of corruption and misgovernance, the BJP government of Karnataka and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka's students and youth. If the students and our children succumb to their nefarious design, your future will be jeopardised at the altar of their politics. Also, the freedom and equality that the Constitution gave us would be meaningless," he said.

"Let's reject this agenda of hate and continue being friends, holding hands and walking together for a better future. In this land of Holy Shankaracharya, Ramanuja and Basavanna, the Hindu-Muslim-Christian-Buddhist-Parsis have coexisted for thousands of years. In fact, we have come to respect each other's culture and practises with pride," he said.

He said the student community has faced a serious setback in academics and acquiring gainful knowledge for the last two years due to Covid-19 as also BJP government's "sheer incompetence to meet the challenge".

"When our students are busy in preparation for exams, these lumpen elements want Karnataka’s future i.e student community, to fight with each other on symbols and with stones and knives," Surjewala said.

