Himachal BJP suspends four for 'anti-party' activities

Himachal BJP suspends four members for 6 years over 'anti-party' activities

The suspended workers allegedly worked against the BJP in last year's Assembly polls

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Feb 03 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 22:46 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Friday suspended four working committee members for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

The suspended members include Tek Chand Chandel from Nalagarh in Solan district, Anu Thakur and Mahendra Thakur from Anni and Balak Ram from Banjar in Kullu district.

The persons had worked against BJP candidates in their respective constituencies during the state Assembly polls held on November 12 last year and were expelled after receiving memorandum from the candidates as well as the 'Mandal'.

"The BJP is a disciplined party. Indiscipline would not be tolerated at any level," Kashyap said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

 