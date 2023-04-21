Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

According to BJP office bearers, Kashyap cited 'personal reasons for resigning from his post

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 21 2023, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 09:05 ist
BJP national president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has handed over his resignation to the party's national president J P Nadda, sources said on Friday.

According to BJP office bearers, Kashyap cited "personal reasons" for resigning from his post.

Also Read | Cong cites OBC Mahasabha's 'notice to Nadda' to slam BJP

Kashyap, who was appointed as the chief of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on July 22, 2020, following the resignation of Rajeev Bindal, had a lacklustre tenure. The party suffered defeat in the bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021. It also lost the Assembly polls held in December 2022.

A two-time MLA from Pachhad, Kashyap was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. 

The BJP is likely to reorganise its organisational structure in the state soon.

