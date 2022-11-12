Himachal polls: CM Thakur, family cast their votes

Himachal Pradesh polls: CM Jai Ram Thakur, family cast their votes

Thakur said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh

IANS
IANS, Shimla,
  • Nov 12 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 12:03 ist
Jairam Thakur and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his wife and two daughters cast their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday.

They cast their votes at a polling booth in Seraj in Mandi district. From Seraj, four-time lawmaker Thakur is in fray again.

After casting the vote, Thakur urged the voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy".

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

"My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added.

Over 50 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh will exercise their franchise on Saturday to elect the 68-member Assembly in the single-phase poll that began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 pm.

